Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases 18,629 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 2.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $42,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,476 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,929,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,136 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

