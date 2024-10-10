Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 398 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $246.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $246.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

