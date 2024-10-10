Evensky & Katz LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,952 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 306,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $105.33 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

