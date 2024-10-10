Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

