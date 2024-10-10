Marcum Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 58,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 364,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IWD stock opened at $189.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $190.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

