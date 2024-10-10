Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,569 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,063,000 after buying an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of GSK by 13.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,511,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,020 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,442 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,036,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,267,000 after buying an additional 1,436,488 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,129,000 after buying an additional 1,426,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

