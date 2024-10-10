Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.