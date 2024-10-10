BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Holdings Trimmed by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BHP Group by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BHP Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after buying an additional 225,428 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 173,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.29%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

