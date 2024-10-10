1,592 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,830,000 after buying an additional 5,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,445,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $33.59.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.