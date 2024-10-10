1,592 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,830,000 after buying an additional 5,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,445,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $33.59.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.