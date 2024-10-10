Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading 1.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.23. 2,492,832 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,489,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLD. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $987.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,783. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

