Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.16 and last traded at $61.19. 944,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,792,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

