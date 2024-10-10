120 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 9.6% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

BLK stock opened at $956.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $893.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $828.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $962.95.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.93.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

