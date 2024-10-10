Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 574.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 265.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:IAGG opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.