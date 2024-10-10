C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $411,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $131.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $132.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

