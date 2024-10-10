True North Advisors LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

True North Advisors LLC lowered its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 170,405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 454.5% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 98,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares in the company, valued at $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $6.71 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

