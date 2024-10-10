AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the September 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AstroNova stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

