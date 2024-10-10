Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 5,587 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 9.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $501.87 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $535.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.73.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 price objective (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

