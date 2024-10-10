Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,395,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $13,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $307.61 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $312.52. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

