Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Bristow Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristow Group by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,663.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares in the company, valued at $132,285,697.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

VTOL opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $983.25 million, a P/E ratio of 865.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $359.75 million during the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

