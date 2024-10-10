Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $387.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

