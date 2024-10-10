GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stake Lifted by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,204 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,639,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 743,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

