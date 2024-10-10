Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 101 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $591.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $607.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.13. The company has a market capitalization of $545.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

