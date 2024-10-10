Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,724,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.