Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New Investment in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX opened at $30.73 on Thursday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $824.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,024.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $453.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,133.33%.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $43,452.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AdvanSix news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,649.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,528 shares of company stock worth $223,800. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Stories

