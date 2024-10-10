Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for about 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $261.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.71. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $263.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

