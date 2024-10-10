Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 695 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
TSN opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.