Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 695 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 0.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.