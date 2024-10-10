Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,967 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 44,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 204,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 56,804 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $455,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.88 on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

