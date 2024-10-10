Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $39.41 million and $1.52 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000767 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

