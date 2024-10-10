DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 61.4% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071534 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006976 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,268.76 or 0.40017619 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.