Nervos Network Market Capitalization Hits $648.28 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $648.28 million and $30.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,637.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.27 or 0.00529751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00105732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00250582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00029840 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00072023 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

