Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $76.28 million and $22.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001299 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,990,844 coins and its circulating supply is 183,990,422 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.