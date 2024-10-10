Ethena USDe Price Hits $1.00 (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $58.83 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,457,322,258 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,457,319,334.5125637. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99831572 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $32,257,952.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

