Node AI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.18 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. Node AI has a total market cap of $51.18 million and $737,815.53 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Node AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI launched on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,034,191 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,034,190.79418442 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.53470725 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $789,384.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

