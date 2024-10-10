MetFi Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, MetFi has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One MetFi token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $81.39 million and approximately $258,981.79 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00253889 BTC.

MetFi Token Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,800,626 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.42978679 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $276,535.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.