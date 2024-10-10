Lakeland Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.94. 5,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.65. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $28,597.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,834.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $28,597.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,834.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total transaction of $28,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,641.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,635 shares of company stock valued at $914,604. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.