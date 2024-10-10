Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,393,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,535 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in JD.com by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,451,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after purchasing an additional 941,300 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Shares of JD stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

