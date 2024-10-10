Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $405.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.16. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $420.47.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.94.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

