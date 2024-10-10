STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $227.15 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $248.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.80. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

