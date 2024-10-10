2,882 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 321,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,088,000 after acquiring an additional 665,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after acquiring an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 7.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,608,000 after acquiring an additional 201,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 6.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,596,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,987 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.60. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

