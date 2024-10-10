Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,032,000 after buying an additional 174,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,536 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,402,000 after purchasing an additional 309,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,044,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,023 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $399.72 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $400.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

