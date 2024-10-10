Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 76 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,596,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 137.6% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after acquiring an additional 179,543 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 203,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after purchasing an additional 129,193 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,144.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,008.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $46.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,169.38.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

