Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 110.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Crown by 7.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,119,554. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,178 shares in the company, valued at $53,119,554. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

