Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 88,603 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,694,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $466.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $271.73 and a one year high of $467.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.