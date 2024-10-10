Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 247 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 87,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $5,377,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

