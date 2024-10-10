Mather Group LLC. Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $60,867,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. BRX Global LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BRX Global LP now owns 43,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $473.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.14. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $495.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,606.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $232,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,606.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.77.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

