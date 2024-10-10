Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 566 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $282.83 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.19. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

