Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $201.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler Companies assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.15.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

