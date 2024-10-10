iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

