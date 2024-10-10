Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 945 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 122.8% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Shares of RY opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average is $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

