Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Generac by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $172.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $175.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.73.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Generac

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

